Kermorvan Lighthouse, Le Conquet, France

To get to the lighthouse, you must leave your car parked at the beginning of a dirt road that runs parallel in front of the village of Le Conquet. Kermorvan Lighthouse stood sentinel against the soft morning light. Dawn's gentle fingers painted the sky with hues of blue.

Waves whispered secrets to the winds while seabirds stretched their wings in the newfound light. A tranquil hush embraced the rugged cliffs, and for a fleeting moment, all was still. The lighthouse's beam blinked farewell, its duty done. Another day began at Kermorvan, a timeless dance between land, sea, and the promise of endless horizons.

