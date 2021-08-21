Canal de Garonne, Recate, France

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

In August 2019, we were doing our second leg (425 km) of the Chemin de St-Jacques-de-Compostelle in France. For such an endeavor, minimizing luggage weight is paramount, so I limited my photography equipment to one camera, 2 lenses, and several memory cards. In 35 mm terms, I carried a 24-200 mm F4 lens and a 50 mm F1.4. Portability is one of the reasons I love my Olympus gear.

On that day, we hiked along the Canal de Garonne. I was enchanted by the colored wildflowers, the curving shorelines, the beautiful trees and the reflections in the water. To show these elements to their best advantage, I chose a focal length of 94 mm (35mm eq.) and put my focus on the foreground, thus ensuring the flowers draw the eye in the image in a truly lovely setting. Hiking the famous Chemin de St-Jacques-de-Compostelle offers, on a daily basis, great opportunities to seize marvelous photos

