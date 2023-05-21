Moody Lofoten Islands, Norway

Norway in January is dramatic, wild and wonderful, but you must be well-prepared for the very challenging conditions you will encounter.

This image was captured on a rocky beach in Lofoten. As I began photographing, I noticed a storm approaching from far out on the sea. Then, not long after I had set up, the wind started to pick up, and very soon, it became so strong that it was impossible to keep the camera on the tripod steady enough to avoid camera shake.

Working as quickly as I could before the rain and hail approached and the wind got too strong, I did manage to get a few pictures. Soon after I captured this picture, I had to start packing up very quickly as the approaching rain, hail and wind arrived, and I had to take shelter behind a large boulder quickly.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now