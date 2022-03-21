Gigi Hiu, Lampung, Sumatra, Indonesia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

It was July 2019,, I visited a rocky coastline area of south Sumatra ISland, namely Gigi Hiu.. Geographically, Lampung is the nearest city and it takes 5 hours to reach this location from Lampung because of bad road condition.

I planned my trip coinciding with the new moon phase of the month with a hope that weather will be clear and I can shoot some astro images there.

It is one of the images from that night and I purposely shoot from a low angle with a hope that, I can catch some reflections of stars.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now