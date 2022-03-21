Gigi Hiu, Lampung, Sumatra, Indonesia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
It was July 2019,, I visited a rocky coastline area of south Sumatra ISland, namely Gigi Hiu.. Geographically, Lampung is the nearest city and it takes 5 hours to reach this location from Lampung because of bad road condition.
I planned my trip coinciding with the new moon phase of the month with a hope that weather will be clear and I can shoot some astro images there.
It is one of the images from that night and I purposely shoot from a low angle with a hope that, I can catch some reflections of stars.
