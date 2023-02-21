Snaefellsjokull, Snaefellsnes Peninsula, Iceland

To gaze at this site was mind-bending. It looked as if someone had sectioned a piece of earth and placed it on the floor over a body of water. But, in actuality, it was a combination of dense mist forming thick clouds and skirts of fog on top of the mountains.

The rock formations were so unique that I wanted to encompass all of them while maintaining the softness provided by the clouds within the valley. However, exposing the clouds without blowing them out and keeping the shadows at a minimum was a challenge.

If I were to imagine what another planet would look like, this would be it!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now