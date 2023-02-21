Matterhorn, Breuil, Cervinia, Valle d’Aosta, Italy

There are several flower corners to capture the most beautiful mountains with a floral close-up. However, I think there is no more wonderful corner than the one at the foot of the Matterhorn with this majestic mountain in the background.

Due to its altitude, Breuil Cervinia does not offer many ideas for landscapes with flowers. Still, the urban decoration of the last nine years has embellished even more every glimpse, in the centre of the town, near the picnic area, at the end of the main street. All this makes it even more beautiful and romantic to photograph the Matterhorn.

Like in this photo, there are different colours, from yellow to violet, to red, to orange. I recommend choosing a manual mode to focus on both subjects, the flowers and the mountain in the background, in order to have a clear and harmonious vision, that vision that gives relief to the soul and peace to the body. In fact, if we start hiking towards the Lo riondè refuge we will find wildflowers such as lupins, epilobiums, for heaven's sake, beautiful and magical in the presence of the Matterhorn.

Also, towards Plan Maison, the thistles and some spontaneous flowers prevail, such as “Non ti scordar di me”. For this reason, most of the time that I stop in Cervinia, I prefer quiet walks, close to Avouil, towards the golf course because I can see animals and flowers and fully grasp the beauty of the mountain that gives immense love. A mountain song, a tradition, and a harmonious landscape like this allow me to be deeply moved and rediscover the most precious feelings.

