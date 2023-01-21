    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Crofter’s Cottage, Highlands, Scotland
    By Larry Robins

    Summer of 1968. Scotland was cold, and this looked like the loneliest crofter's cottage in the world.

    I was driving a little VW beetle around the highlands, photographing that world on Kodachrome film while trying to imagine what it would be like to live in such a beautiful but empty place.

    I met a couple of sisters in town, and they invited me back to their little stone cottage to meet their mum. I ended up having dinner with the family, and I got to see exactly how life looked and felt living in a small stone cottage heated by a peat fire in the hearth. Didn't feel lonely in the least.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®