Crofter’s Cottage, Highlands, Scotland

Summer of 1968. Scotland was cold, and this looked like the loneliest crofter's cottage in the world.

I was driving a little VW beetle around the highlands, photographing that world on Kodachrome film while trying to imagine what it would be like to live in such a beautiful but empty place.

I met a couple of sisters in town, and they invited me back to their little stone cottage to meet their mum. I ended up having dinner with the family, and I got to see exactly how life looked and felt living in a small stone cottage heated by a peat fire in the hearth. Didn't feel lonely in the least.

