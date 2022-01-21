Hunting Island Sunrise, South Carolina, USA

This was taken at sunrise on Hunting Island Beach in South Carolina. One of my favorite places to do photography. You never know what colors will appear at sunrise. I also enjoy the quiet and stillness as you wait for the sun to peek above the horizon. There are a multitude of compositions available with all the trees in the boneyard. You are only limited by your imagination. It also changes often because of the various storms and hurricanes. So it is a little different each trip.

