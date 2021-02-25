Fairy Pools, Isle of Skye, Scotland by Jacques Geoffroy

Located the foot of the Black Cuillins near Glenbrittle are the beautifully crystal-clear blue Fairy Pools on the Brittle River. A series of pools and waterfalls can be found along this 2.4 km trail. You need to carry your Neos boots to wade into the river for these shots. It is a paradise for waterfalls. The riverbed is covered by colored rocks and the Black Cuillins act as a beautiful background.

