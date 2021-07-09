    Search
    Desert Leading Lines, Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada, USA

    By Phillip Rubaloff

    The Valley of fire is erosion at it most colorful. The oxides of iron and magnesium along with other elements produces a spectrum of colors when combined with wind ,water and time. This area, The Fire Wave is about a 25 minute hike from parking area#3. The Aztec sandstone formations resemble the peppermint candy that is prevalent at Christmas time. Here the lines lead the eye to the back of valley.

    I was able to push the ISO to compensate for the low evening light. Photographic opportunities abound in countless rock formations. This park is about 1 hour out of Las Vegas. It is desert. It is hot. There are creatures that bite. It is easy to get lost in a 40,000 acre park.Walk with water.

