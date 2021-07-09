Desert Leading Lines, Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The Valley of fire is erosion at it most colorful. The oxides of iron and magnesium along with other elements produces a spectrum of colors when combined with wind ,water and time. This area, The Fire Wave is about a 25 minute hike from parking area#3. The Aztec sandstone formations resemble the peppermint candy that is prevalent at Christmas time. Here the lines lead the eye to the back of valley.

I was able to push the ISO to compensate for the low evening light. Photographic opportunities abound in countless rock formations. This park is about 1 hour out of Las Vegas. It is desert. It is hot. There are creatures that bite. It is easy to get lost in a 40,000 acre park.Walk with water.

