Berthier, Quebec, Canada

Picture Story

In early June 2019, while scouting in the Berthier agricultural region, I discovered this magnificent stand of trees. They appeared to be lost in the middle of a lake. In fact, the field was inundated by high spring runoff levels and a lot of rain in the preceding weeks. As it was mid-afternoon I decided to return later in the day. I envisioned increased contrasts, colours, reflections, and the beauty of the abandoned trees in the evening light. I came back to this gorgeous spot half an hour before sunset. I installed my tripod and my Leica wide-angle lens. To lengthen the pleasure, I installed an ND filter and performed a 30 sec. exposure. This is what I call “magical moment”.

