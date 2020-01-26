Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had arrived at Lake Nordenskjold early this morning hoping for a nice sunrise. The sunrise was pretty much a bust so I roamed around looking for some nice compositions of the Cuernos del Paine peaks. The wind was howling around 30-35 knots and the waters were really kicking up and there was some spitting rain just to make things more comfortable. I was concentrating on trying to get some good shots of the mountains when I happened to look behind me and saw a nice rainbow forming. I rushed around trying to find a good composition before the rainbow faded and came across this tree that had been killed in a fire a few years earlier. Unfortunately, I had a mid range zoom on the camera, so I had to change to the wide angle all the while the wind was blowing bits of rain at me. I finally was able to get set up and managed to get this image along with a few others before the rainbow faded.