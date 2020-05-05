User Icon
Toronto, Canada by Sebastien Le Calvez

Every spring, these green plants are always the first to bloom in my backyard, here in my home town of Toronto Canada. Honestly, I never paid close attention to them but after seven weeks of lockdown, I have been looking closely at every single plant and flower with much more detail and attention than before and appreciating their beauty. This is not exactly a grand landscape I'm used to but with the lack of travel, macro has become one of the best ways to keep my photography skills sharp, especially during this sprint season!

