Picture Story

Early one July morning I left my home in Prosser, Washington and drove 2 1/2 hours to Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state. The weather forecast said partly cloudy so I was looking forward to hiking and taking some good photos. To my dismay as I headed up to the Paradise Visitor Center there was fog and mist everywhere. I asked the park ranger when it would clear off but he smiled and said you just never know.

I decided to take a hike on one of the trails above Paradise and this is a breathtaking scene I encountered. In the distance the meadow was covered in avalanche lilies and with the mist it looked magical. I was wishing I would have brought my Canon 70-200mm lens with me to zoom in on the scene but I made do with my smaller lens stretched it up to 70mm.

How you enjoy this wonderful scene.