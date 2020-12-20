User Icon
Kuusamo Forest, Jarvenpaa, Finland by Fred Cook

Views: 1,356
Smooth Surroundings

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Decided with a good friend to do a tour of the Scandinavian countries during winter for a change. We decided to head to Finland first as it was a country neither of us had been to before. The weather was truly breathtaking, very cold, and I mean cold -35 deg C! It really took your breath away. Getting around was not too bad as they are so used to the winter. The forests were the best places to go as you come across these open areas with tall fir trees covered in ice and snow. When the weather was clear the sunrises and sunsets produced amazing pastel tones. A truly magical place to visit in the winter.

LPM Special Offer

