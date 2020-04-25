Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Hidden in North Eastern Pennsylvania is a state park named Ricketts Glen. 21 waterfalls on an amazing 7.2 mile hike. Every turn and 1,000 feet up or down this trail there was a picture that could be taken. My favorite time to go to this park is during the fall mornings, even though throughout the year you will get many beautiful pictures whether it's snowing, fall foliage or the summer. While taken a picture or just taking a rest, you get to soak in on how peaceful it is before all the visitors flood this state park.

I have taken pictures of this waterfall many times before; I just needed the right leaf colors and water flow and this time it worked out. This hike is always challenging because it's slippery with wet rocks you are walking on. I usually wear my hiking shoes and then change into my Vasque Lotic Water Shoes when I go on the slippery rocks and in the water. With this picture I'm standing in water. I'm also using my Lee ND Graduate Filters to keep the upper part of the picture from being overexposed. The weather was perfect with overcast skies and nobody around. This park is definitely a place to check out, it won't disappoint.