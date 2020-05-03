Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

While the day started with thick fog on the flower fields, it was about 15 minutes after sunrise that the first rays of sunlight touched the hyacinths. This image was taken somewhere in the north west of the Netherlands. While processing this image, I was reminded (in a very vivid manner) of the scent of these flowering hyacinths - a treat to some, but after spending a considerable amount of time capturing these flowers, I think I've had my share for this year.