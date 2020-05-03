User Icon
Flowering Hyacinths, Netherlands by Tomas van der Weijden

Flowering Hyacinths, Netherlands by Tomas van der Weijden

Spring Colours Assignment


While the day started with thick fog on the flower fields, it was about 15 minutes after sunrise that the first rays of sunlight touched the hyacinths. This image was taken somewhere in the north west of the Netherlands. While processing this image, I was reminded (in a very vivid manner) of the scent of these flowering hyacinths - a treat to some, but after spending a considerable amount of time capturing these flowers, I think I've had my share for this year.

