Picture Story

I had tried to get this photo 3 times. The first time I got the tides wrong and turned up at low tide. The second it was foggy and drizzling you couldn't see the end of the groins. The third time was a last-minute decision, myself and a friend had decided to go late the night before, I had about 3 hours sleep then piled my gear in the car and headed to the coast. The weather didn't look great but there was an amazing flat light just before dawn so used an ND stopper to slow the exposure and flatten the water.