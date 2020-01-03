Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

While traveling in Morocco we spent several nights camped out in the Desert allowing us great access to the dunes. As the sun was setting one evening we took a camel ride out to a far dune in the Erg Chebbi desert to capture the last light of day. The wind kicked up making it difficult to protect my gear from the blowing sand, but did make for an interesting condition as wind swept the top of the dunes with blowing sand.