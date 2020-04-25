User Icon
Aldeyjarfoss, Iceland by Yvan Vial

Iceland 2016, 5th trip and still as much fun to discover this so contrasted land. 2nd trip with my own vehicle and a new opportunity to explore the highland tracks. A forced stop at Aldeyjarfoss, for me one of the most beautiful falls.

Arrived under a fine rain, a starless night, in the morning always clouds, we descend to the fall because in Iceland you never know. Once installed, the eye waits for light. A few shots, Aldeyjarfoss is still as beautiful.

