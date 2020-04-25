Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Iceland 2016, 5th trip and still as much fun to discover this so contrasted land. 2nd trip with my own vehicle and a new opportunity to explore the highland tracks. A forced stop at Aldeyjarfoss, for me one of the most beautiful falls.

Arrived under a fine rain, a starless night, in the morning always clouds, we descend to the fall because in Iceland you never know. Once installed, the eye waits for light. A few shots, Aldeyjarfoss is still as beautiful.