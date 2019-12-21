Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This place is beautiful in every season. It is located in Appenzell, Switzerland. At the beginning of winter, when some frost was already spreading, the lake was not yet completely frozen. Shortly before the whole valley disappeared in thick fog and the last rays of sun broke through the approaching mist, I took this picture. Then I waited 1 hour, hoping that the fog would disappear again, it started to be dark and I was still in the grey soup, so my dog and I was happy to hike down and go home.