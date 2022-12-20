Athabasca Glacier, Columbia Icefields, Canadian Rockies

This picture was taken many years ago during my first visit along the famous ice fields parkway in the Canadian Rockies in November 2018 on my way to Jasper. The visitor centre was closed at this time of year, and the car park was on a slippery slope, so we decided to park at the side of the road.

It was snowing steadily, and I was a lone figure slowly ambling my way along. The glacier itself could not be seen, just the surrounding mountains. However, the first thing that caught my eye was this single 'orange' rock with the beginnings of a small tree growing from the top.

The second thing was that it reminded me of a crab, not only in colour but in the way the snow had gathered on it, making it look like it had two claws.

With the snow falling, it looked like a black and white scene with this splash of colour in the foreground.

It brings back good memories for me

