Savernake Forest, Wiltshire, England

I was returning home from one of Wiltshire's most epic autumnal outings. I was blessed with beautiful cloud inversions and transformed idyllic countryside landscapes.

Just as I drove past the little village of Pewsey, I could not resist but make a stop in the nearby Savernake Forest - conditions were absolutely insane. I loved the rusty, orange colours mixed with mist and the alley between tall trees. I spent a couple of hours looking for ideal compositions when I came across this scene.

