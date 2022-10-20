    Search
    Asam Beach, South Kalimantan, Borneo Island, Indonesia
    By Hirak Bhattacharjee

    I have worked 12 years in various parts of Indonesia. It was during 2016-'20 I worked in south Kalimantan Dist. I find this south Kalimantan is not as popular tourist destinations like Bali or Java island. yet, I often mesmerized by the raw natural beauty of this south kalimantan Dist.

    It was one of day from first week of Feb'19, I went out to capture this amazing sunrise from coastal side of Java Sea.

    I used my Sony A7RIII and my old 24-105 canon mount camera with adaptor to capture this moment.

