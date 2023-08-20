Whatcom Falls Park, Bellingham, Washington State, USA

This picture was taken at Whatcom Falls State Park, located in Bellingham, Washington State.

A powerful winter storm arrived in our area on the 25th of December, 2021. This powerful storm almost set new records for snowfall and low temperatures. The storm lasted until the 30th of December. On the 30th, we woke up to clear blue skies and subfreezing temperatures. The air was so crisp, and the lighting was perfect.

I decided to check Whatcom Falls Park. I never envisioned this park could become so beautiful due to snow. It was a true winter wonderland. I took pictures throughout the park. Every hour or so, I would return to this waterfall and take more pictures due to the changing light throughout the day. Also, the strong flow of water rushing down Whatcom Creek and to this waterfall was perfect. This day is an infrequent occurrence. This day will always be memorable for me – a gift of magic.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now