An Searrach, Kinard Beach, Dingle, County Kerry, Ireland

Dingle Bay on the Dingle Peninsula, which lies off the west coast of County Kerry in southern Ireland, is renowned for its stormy weather, especially during the winter months. Facing directly west towards the wild Atlantic, the waves constantly come crashing onto its jagged coastline.

Kinard Beach, with its giant Sea Stack known as "An Searrach" (The Foal), usually takes the brunt of Atlantic storms, with huge waves crashing off it.

This image was captured early one very stormy morning in January. Luckily I was able to place myself, my camera, and my tripod between two very high cliffs which provided shelter from the powerful winds.

