Kala Pathar, North Sikkim, SIkkim, India

It was in 2016 for the first time I visited North Sikkim Dist. of Sikkim State. Immediately I fell in love with the landscape of it.

In March'21 I planned to revisit this place and capture the awesomeness of this district. I started my journey from Lachen in the very early morning and when I finally crossed the Kala Pathar for Gurudongmar lake, I able to locate this rugged terrain and I found only one Byson roaming on this vast landscape.

I try to scale the vastness using Byson as living element.

