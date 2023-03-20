Colter Bay Wildflowers, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

Wildflowers bloom all around Grand Teton National Park, but I particularly loved the ones at Colter Bay.

I stopped at this spot every week for five months, watching how this scene would unfold through the changing seasons. Some days were clear, some stormy. Some days were muddy, and some were covered in snow. But on this particular day, the sunset was soft with a warm glow. The wildflowers were vibrant and in full bloom. The warm summer breeze filled the air while a storm brewed in the distance. I can still smell the flowers when I look at this photo.

