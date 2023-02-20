    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Lone Tree, Dundalk, Grey County, Ontario, Canada

    Dundalk Village was originally located on the Toronto-Sydenham Road but moved about a mile to the west to be closer to the Toronto Grey and Bruce Railway when it went through in the 1870s
    Biswajit Patra
    Fujifilm XT-4
    Fujifilm 55-200mm
    f/7.1, 1/1250, ISO 400
    Canada had issued warnings for heavy snowfall and strong wind gusts of 70-80 km/h for portions of Central Ontario that weekend.

    I had been waiting for a while for an opportunity like this to photograph something different during the winter months. So, I charged my camera batteries and packed all my gear the night before.

    Since it is not a good idea to change lenses on location in the middle of winter, I planned to take two camera bodies with me, the Fujifilm XT-4 with the 55-200mm lens on it and the Sony A7 III with the Tamron 28-75mm.

    The following morning I left the house early. The plan was to head north towards Grey County and drive around the side roads of Highway 10.

    Shooting wide was not an option. I couldn’t find any details in the foreground. Blowing snow reduced visibility to a great extent. However, it helped create separation from busy backgrounds. So, I tried to keep the composition simple. I switched to the telephoto lens and looked for abstract shapes and contrasts in my surroundings. Finally, I settled for this lone and gnarly tree, isolated from the background. The snowstorm had created a lovely contrasting separation.

    I ditched the idea of setting up my tripod due to strong wind gusts, and the wind chill of -18C made it difficult to operate the camera. With Optical Image Stabilisation switched on, manually focused and pressed the shutter at 1/1250sec in burst mode to get a sharp image. This is probably my best image from that winter season.

    Get 30% off our GOLD membership
    Read more free features
    Upload your picture story
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®