Ice block, St Paul Bay, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

After attending a couple of photo workshops in the amazing Charlevoix region, I now know when and where to go for the loveliest photo opportunities. Such workshops are very good to improve skills and to discover the best places with efficient use of time. One winter morning I planned to arrive at the St-Laurence River shoreline near Bay-St-Paul to catch the sunrise. The river has tides that can reach seven meters, and the movement creates beautiful ice blocks. Walking on the shoreline, I found one of these, a true masterpiece. I installed my tripod on the icy shoreline to frame the image. The background colors, the reflections on the water and the piece of art in the foreground all formed an amazing composition. I will have to return now that I know all the best spots!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now