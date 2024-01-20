Cantwell, Alaska, USA

There is just nothing like a clear winter day in Denali National Park. After a perfectly silent night with epic aurora views, we awoke in Cantwell to the most incredible winter sunrise and clear views of the surrounding mountains.

I stand in awe of these mountains every time I am privileged to see them. I've travelled far and wide and still find that Alaska is the most beautiful place on this planet. Perhaps because it is my home, my heart will always find solace there. Or perhaps because the serenity and beauty there is unmatched.

