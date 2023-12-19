    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Sahara, White Desert, Egypt
    By Alexander Vershinin

    Peering into the wondrous mystique of the world's great deserts, few places can compete with the awe-inspiring beauty of the Sahara Desert in Egypt. Known for its majestic golden dunes, powerful winds, and awe-inspiring sunsets, this iconic landscape has become one of the world's most sought-after inspirations for fine art landscape photography.

    From the eye of a camera lens, the great desert provides infinite opportunities for capturing breathtaking and unique images that give life to these mysterious sands.

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®