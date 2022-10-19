Federa Lake, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Dolomites, Italy

I go to the Dolomites to spend my summer and winter holidays since I was a little baby and they probably are my favorite place in the world. I've been to Federa lake many times, it is quite a steep and long hike and that is why it took me so long to get there with my gear. Then a few years ago, just before covid struck, I grabbed my gear, booked the accommodation in Rifugio Palmieri (which is just on the opposite side of the lake as you can see), and decided to spend the night there, enjoying the beautiful colours of autumn.

I wasn't that lucky with the conditions, as I was hoping for more of a moody sunset, but nonetheless the golden larches and the beautiful reflection of the mountains in the lake were breathtaking!

