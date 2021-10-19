Sun Point, Glacier National Park, MT, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was at Glacier for a photography workshop. This was our first sunrise shoot of the workshop, and it was certainly an experience! We tried to shoot in wind that was strong enough to pose a real threat to my tripod. When I felt like it was secure, the hail started. The hailstones were big enough to hurt, and even the "die hards" in the group had to run for cover. But at the end of the hail, the light started to break out! It would poke through the clouds in one direction, and then close up and do something amazing in a completely different direction. The women in the group were calling to each other to look in this direction or that every few seconds. The excitement of the group was so energizing. It was that moment that I knew I had found "my people."

