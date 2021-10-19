    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Sun Point, Glacier National Park, MT, USA
    By Tamara Cutler

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    I was at Glacier for a photography workshop. This was our first sunrise shoot of the workshop, and it was certainly an experience! We tried to shoot in wind that was strong enough to pose a real threat to my tripod. When I felt like it was secure, the hail started. The hailstones were big enough to hurt, and even the "die hards" in the group had to run for cover. But at the end of the hail, the light started to break out! It would poke through the clouds in one direction, and then close up and do something amazing in a completely different direction. The women in the group were calling to each other to look in this direction or that every few seconds. The excitement of the group was so energizing. It was that moment that I knew I had found "my people."

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®