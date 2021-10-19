Lake Superior Outcrop, North Shore, Minnesota, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

We were visiting this area on a Fall workshop with Ian Plant. It is early October. It is too early for the Fall color that we were hoping to photograph. That is the way it goes , so you have to make do. Along the shore on the north coast ,there are outcrops such a the on here. We were lucky to catch a sunset and the rising waves leading out to this outcrop. This outcrop had a little fall color on it. Lake Superior is the largest fresh water lake in the world with an average depth of 483ft.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now