    Blue Ridge Parkway, Black Mountain, NC, USA
    By Debbie Rubin

    Picture Story

    During my climb, the flora resembled a perfect setting for a haunting Halloween experience. The pinnacle rewarded me with this image of the wildflowers appearing to be 'the icing on the layer cake of landscaping', and left me mesmerized by the breathtaking view. This was during late fall when they were waning, but still prolific. Check out the multilayers of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the very reason they are named as such. The weather was perfect-a chill in the air-just enough to be refreshing. I was able to use a tripod and take my time to enjoy all of the layers. Below me, I saw some berry bushes which during the summer are full of luscious fruit. It is definitely worth the climb in any season.

