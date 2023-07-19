Outtaquechee River Trees, VT, USA

The photo was taken in Outtaquechee, VT, on the Outtaquechee River. This tree was the first Sugar Maple to turn. I had been looking for variations on this theme, and I thought this one was striking, partly because it was fully red, and no other Sugar Maples had turned color yet. It's not uncommon for one or two trees to turn much earlier than most others, but this one was made for photography. The glass-like surface of the river helped tell the story.

