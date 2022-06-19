Lake Pukaki, Mackenzie Country, South Island, New Zealand

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This image of sunset colours was made looking west from the eastern shore of Lake Pukaki, using the 'intentional camera movement' technique. I enjoy creating these abstract images when either the light is not quite right for a true sunset composition, and/or the subject is not particularly interesting for a static image. In this case, it was the latter.

We’d had a clear sunny day and without a cloud in the sky the sunset was always going to be uneventful. The colours, however, did lend themselves to being blended into this abstract image, achieved by panning the camera quickly through both vertical and horizontal planes with the shutter open. I was pretty happy with this attempt.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now