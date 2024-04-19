Reynisfjall Beach, Vik, Iceland

This was the last night of my visit to Iceland, and the weather was pretty unremarkable. However, as we approached Rejnisfjall Beach, things started to look brighter. There was some wave action on the beach and the stacks themselves; the sky was cloudy but not completely obscured, so we were optimistic about a colourful sunset.

My particular focus was that the sea cliff is composed of hexagonal basalt columns. I have a strong interest in geology, and I have visited basaltic features in a number of very photogenic locations. I was aware that catching them at sunset is always great because the dark rock lights up in the warm sun's rays. So it was that night! I had been waiting several hours just taking record pictures when my patience was rewarded, the sun settled close to the horizon and the light came through a large gap, illuminating the stacks, the basalt pillars and catching the tops of the waves. It proved a memorable close to the trip.

