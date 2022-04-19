Burney Falls, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Burney Falls located in McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park near Shasta California boasts as one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Northern California. Called the "Eight Wonder of the World" by President Roosevelt, the fall are at their most intense during spring, when snowmelt is at its peak. The parks centerpiece is the 129-foot fall which is not the highest or the largest but possibly the most beautiful. Water comes from Springs in addition to the snow to create a mist-filled basin. photographed on April 9, 2022

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

