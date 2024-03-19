Kudle, Gokarna Karnataka, India

Nature's Very Own Painting. These were the first words that came to mind as I witnessed this beautiful twilight unfold in the quaint coastal town of Gokarna in Karnataka.

The interplay between the distant hill (as my main subject), clouds drama and the perpetual wave motion below - all called for a story to be told. A story of the conversations between these elements.

So here's the final image made using a slow shutter and presented in panoramic crop to emphasize the scale.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now