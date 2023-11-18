Spruce Knob Lake, West Virginia, USA

I was with a group at a workshop in West Virginia. Our guide said he thought our first morning out would be our best chance for some fog. We headed to the lake, and he was right – there was some gorgeous fog happening! We were surrounded by it and didn't know which direction to shoot first, so it was the lake, the surrounding trees, and a small stream in front of us. We kept shooting away until the morning sun burnt off all the fog. And then it was still a beautiful sight!

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now