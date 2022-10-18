Reserva National Cerro Castillo, Chile

In April of 2018, my wife and I decided to go all out, and booked a two week, professionally led photo tour of Patagonia. The route started in south central Chile, passed into Argentina, and ended up back in Chile at Torres del Paine National Park.

The first two days looked good, but then it turned rainy. We lost several days of shooting gorgeous mountains due to the rain and clouds that totally obscured the view. Sometimes we would find a waterfall or river as an alternative, plus a lot of guanacos, and we did get a couple of rainbows.

As if that was not enough, in the middle of the trip the main vehicle broke down. We lost another full day in a nowhere tiny town waiting for alternative transportation. Even when we were moving again, there were still the low clouds and rain.

This was one of those tough days, as we were passing through the Castle Mountain National Preserve. Still, the scene was pretty amazing, and we did the most with what we had given the situation. This was just off the side of the road, and we stopped to shoot here with the gorgeous colors, the mountain, and the threatening sky.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now