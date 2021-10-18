Liquid Gold, Staines Upon-Thames, River Thames, England

Picture Story

Bring photography to your door or in this case, my balcony.

For a few years I would get frustrated that I didn’t have the time to travel to amazing location where I knew landscape compositions awaited and I could surround myself with glorious mountain views.

Now I try and let the landscape come to me. Wherever you maybe in the world I can guarantee there will be something the land has to offer, if you’re willing to look hard enough. Whether it be Rolling hills, mountain ranges, forests, rivers, sea, cliffs, little ponds or waterfalls I’m sure there is something within an hour’s drive that you can focus on and embrace. I’m from UK so you can get to a lot of places in an hour.

Woodland has become my focus as the region I live in has the highest woodland covered area in England. Being able to get out with the camera each week with 4-5 woodlands within a 20-minute drive from home allows me to create more personal images that mean a lot to me and my area. However, since recently becoming a father for the first time, getting out into the woodlands has been a challenge.

Whilst walking along the footpath of the river Thames I started to notice shapes form from the reflection of the sky. One evening I set my tripod up on my balcony and focused on the water’s edge and waited for sunset. What happened next completely changed the way I look at the river. As the sky changed from vibrant blue to soft golden yellows the water started to create these beautiful colours causing contrasting rippling shapes that I now call ‘liquid gold’.

Not only because of its golden smooth texture but that fact I took this from my balcony I couldn’t think of a better title. To be able to take such abstract images that I’m proud of from the comfort of my own home can only be described as liquid gold.

landscape photography has shown me just how often beautiful scenes appear every day in the most subtle ways.

