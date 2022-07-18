    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    White Sands Sunrise, New Mexico, USA
    By Roy Goldsberry

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Travel plans in 2020 did not hold up very well, and one trip for my wife and I that was a casualty was New Mexico. We finally got around to making new plans for the spring of 2022, and a prime target of interest was White Sands National Park.

    In the spring, the park does not open until 7:00, which was after sunrise. We were going to stay in the area for almost a week, and I did want to go in early at least once. They have a program where you can submit a request for an early entry permit, which I did in January to leave lots of time. Almost a month went by and I still had not heard anything back. I tried making calls to the park, but no one would answer. I eventually sent a request for assistance to my congresswoman, and that paid off in early March when I got a call from the park Superintendent, who put me in touch with the ranger that handled the permits.

    When we got to the park area lodging, I went into the park over several successive days, and found lots of great sand dunes to shoot. I found a place that I wanted to go for sunrise, and finalized my permit with the ranger. That morning, I went in early and got to my location. There were a few clouds on the horizon, and this was my favorite shot.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®