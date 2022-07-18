White Sands Sunrise, New Mexico, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Travel plans in 2020 did not hold up very well, and one trip for my wife and I that was a casualty was New Mexico. We finally got around to making new plans for the spring of 2022, and a prime target of interest was White Sands National Park.

In the spring, the park does not open until 7:00, which was after sunrise. We were going to stay in the area for almost a week, and I did want to go in early at least once. They have a program where you can submit a request for an early entry permit, which I did in January to leave lots of time. Almost a month went by and I still had not heard anything back. I tried making calls to the park, but no one would answer. I eventually sent a request for assistance to my congresswoman, and that paid off in early March when I got a call from the park Superintendent, who put me in touch with the ranger that handled the permits.

When we got to the park area lodging, I went into the park over several successive days, and found lots of great sand dunes to shoot. I found a place that I wanted to go for sunrise, and finalized my permit with the ranger. That morning, I went in early and got to my location. There were a few clouds on the horizon, and this was my favorite shot.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now