Silver Lake, Oregon, USA

Driving through a desolate area in the rain when a sign for Silver Lake came up, and I turned down its road.

The lake was lower than the highway, so I hadn't seen it. Once there, the rain slowed and stopped. There wasn't any wind, so after the rain stopped, the water smoothed out and reflected the clouds. It felt like such a gift to have gone from a desolate rainy drive to this!

Nice also to be able to let a 2-second exposure go with not even a breeze to blur a blade of Cattails.

