Ross Peak East Face, Rogers Pass, British Columbia, Canada

Deep in the Selkirk Mountains of British Columbia, Canada, hundreds of peaks catch and hold the eye, many of which can be seen directly from the roadside of the Trans Canada Highway. Ross Peak, whose east face is pictured here among the low clouds of an autumn weather inversion, is one such wonder.

Captured on the trusty Nikon D850, its grandeur commands the type of detail featured in those high-megapixel bodies, as evidenced in this early morning shot. The sun was lost somewhere in those mile-high mists, but the diffuse light of dawn sketched a monochrome masterpiece onto the sensor, and it's my great pleasure to share this feast for the eyes with you. Bon appetit!

