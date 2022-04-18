Torres del Paine National Park, Patagonia, Chile

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

When I took this image at Torres del Paine park, most of the people on our tour had the flu and I had to be the sickest person among them; it took all my strength, after coughing night after night for a week, to get to the shore of Lake Pehoe with my camera and tripod to set up for this evening shot.

Everyone else hiked to another area to the left and I was alone here, where the light proved to be awesome but transient; when the others got to their spot, the light was gone...the next day, when the tour leader finally found a medical clinic, I was diagnosed with pneumonia and placed on antibiotics..but I had my shot.

