Abandoned Road, Waikoloa Village, Hawaii County, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The northwest side of the Big Island of Hawaii is largely covered with lava fields, created by eruptions of the Mauna Loa volcano over hundreds of years. Not much is able to grow on these lava fields, but little by little, some grasses have been able to take hold. While definitely not a favorite of local ranchers, fountain grass has been one of the most successful grass species and has taken over large sections of older lava fields like this one.

This spot is on a private ranch, but the owner allows hiker and dog walkers access to the old road that heads away from the village for miles. The road progressively becomes less used and more overgrown as you go. We stopped here to enjoy the wonderful surrounding scenery and I took a variety of photos of the grass fields, cinder domes, and distant coast areas. This shot of the road itself was the best, leading back towards the village, with the green slopes of the extinct Kohala volcano on the distance. I used a longer focal length (90mm) to narrow the view around the road and bring the volcano closer. The ever-present clouds near Kohala completed the scene. I wanted the combined feel of abandonment with the vibrant colors of the surrounding grasses.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now