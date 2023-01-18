Snow Path, Thimbleberry Farm, Winchester, VA, USA

Snow Path is one of the few landscape photos I have taken with an iPhone. The setting was in the forest near the west field on our farm (Thimbleberry Farm). Although this photograph is titled Snow Path, there is more forest than a path, and if you find a path with no obstacles, it probably doesn't lead anywhere. The angle of the light and the open space near the bottom of the photo invite the viewer into the frame.

